Minister Doran: Front Street Emergency Road Repairs starts Wednesday



The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Egbert Doran, said on Tuesday that emergency road repairs on Front Street will commence Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

These emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January barring any

unforeseen circumstances and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists including

cruise guests, stayover visitors and residents as they make use of the main shopping street

in Philipsburg.

With Sint Maarten being one of the many tourist destinations within the Caribbean, and

tourism being the main pillar for the economy, these repairs are most welcome by business

owners, shoppers, and the community as a whole.

All stakeholders including the Front Street businesses have been informed regarding the

commencement of these emergency repairs and cooperation from all involved is expected.

The Ministry expresses apologies for any inconveniences that may occur.

The works will be carried out daily by two teams.

Team 1 is scheduled to operate from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm, while Team 2 will continue

from 4:00 pm until 12:00 (midnight).

The general public is requested to pay keen attention to the following which includes the

intended areas to be repaired along with the timeline starting as of Wednesday January

5th, 2022: From the Catholic cemetery to St. Jan-Steeg, (10 calendar days); From St. Jan-

Steeg to the Guava berry Emporium store, (10 calendar days).

These mentioned repair works entail the reinstalling and leveling of the existing road

pavers (bricks) on Front Street. The project is focused on the critical areas for the

rehabilitation of the street.