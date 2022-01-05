Minister Doran: Front Street Emergency Road Repairs starts Wednesday

The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Egbert Doran, said on Tuesday that emergency road repairs on Front Street will commence Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
These emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January barring any
unforeseen circumstances and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists including
cruise guests, stayover visitors and residents as they make use of the main shopping street
in Philipsburg.
With Sint Maarten being one of the many tourist destinations within the Caribbean, and
tourism being the main pillar for the economy, these repairs are most welcome by business
owners, shoppers, and the community as a whole.
All stakeholders including the Front Street businesses have been informed regarding the
commencement of these emergency repairs and cooperation from all involved is expected.
The Ministry expresses apologies for any inconveniences that may occur.
The works will be carried out daily by two teams.
Team 1 is scheduled to operate from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm, while Team 2 will continue
from 4:00 pm until 12:00 (midnight).
The general public is requested to pay keen attention to the following which includes the
intended areas to be repaired along with the timeline starting as of Wednesday January
5th, 2022: From the Catholic cemetery to St. Jan-Steeg, (10 calendar days); From St. Jan-
Steeg to the Guava berry Emporium store, (10 calendar days).
These mentioned repair works entail the reinstalling and leveling of the existing road
pavers (bricks) on Front Street. The project is focused on the critical areas for the
rehabilitation of the street.