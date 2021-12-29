

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG: The monetary union of Curaçao and Sint Maarten experienced

moderate growth in 2021 following an unprecedented contraction in 2020 caused by the COVID-19

pandemic, according to estimates of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS). Real GDP

grew by 4.0% in Sint Maarten, while Curaçao recorded a milder expansion of 1.7% as the country

went into a 6-week lockdown in March – April 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Looking

forward, economic growth is projected to accelerate across the monetary union in 2022 with real GDP

increasing by 6.6% in Curaçao and 14.6% in Sint Maarten. “This recovery is, however, surrounded by

high uncertainty, of which the main downside risk is the emergence of new COVID-19 variants

combined with travel restrictions that could dampen the further recovery of tourism activities in

Curaçao and Sint Maarten”, warns CBCS-president Richard Doornbosch in the central bank’s second

Quarterly Bulletin of 2021.

Curaçao

Curaçao’s estimated real GDP expansion in 2021 was driven by net foreign demand, while domestic

demand shrank. Net foreign demand contributed positively to real GDP due to a gain in the export

of goods & services. In particular, foreign exchange earnings from tourism and ship-repair rose. Yet,

a higher import bill driven by increased tourism spending and more investments moderated the

increase in net foreign demand. Both private and public spending caused the decline in domestic

demand. Private spending went down because of a decline in private consumption as the higher

inflation affected purchasing power. In addition, the worsened situation in the labor market and the

6-week lockdown had a negative effect on private consumption, while the fiscal support that the

government provided to the groups in society most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic moderated

the decline in consumer spending. “By contrast, private investments soared as several projects in,

among other things, the tourism and real estate sectors, that were postponed in 2020, resumed over

the course of 2021”, explained Doornbosch.

Sint Maarten

In Sint Maarten, private and net foreign demand supported real GDP growth in 2021. Private demand

rose as a result of higher investments in, among other things, real estate projects, the construction of

the hospital, and the start of the reconstruction of the airport. Meanwhile, net foreign demand grew

as the increase in the export of goods & services surpassed the rise in imports. “The positive export

performance largely reflected the strong rebound in tourism activities since the second quarter of