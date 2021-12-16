Government Public Parking Lot to Reopen

The Government Public Parking Lot at the Clem Labega Square will reopen on Monday, December 20 just in time for the holiday season.

Philipsburg shoppers will have an opportunity to utilize the parking lot in the final days leading up to Christmas Eve.

The parking lot is open from Monday to Saturday from 7.00 AM to 10.00 PM, while Sunday is free parking.

The parking fees are as follows: first hour or any part there of Naf.4/US$2; each additional hour is US$1.

For lost tickets: pay full day charge of Naf.50/US$28.

Utilizing the public parking lot at the Clem Labega Square is ‘park at your own risk’.