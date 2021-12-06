Minister Ottley and Ballast Nedam International project signs SOS agreement; first job fair scheduled for December 18th 2021





On Friday December 3rd, the Minister of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor, Omar Ottley and Ballast Nedam

International’s representative Mr. Jeroen Hanneveld signed the

scope of service agreement (SOS) for the Princess Juliana

International Airport reconstruction project. This SOS stems from

Minister Ottley’s incidental work instruction.



On September 30th 2021 Minister Ottley signed off on a work

instruction that strengthens the relationship between large scale

project owners/contractors and the Department of labour affairs.

The SOS ensures that investors and/or contractors utilizes the local

resources to its capacity before sourcing foreign assistance. The

SOS also aims to strengthen our skilled resources by identifying our

country’s weak areas and offering training programs and financial

investments that will turn those weaknesses into our strengths.



In this SOS, Ballest Nedam has agreed full heartedly to support our

local community. The contractor has already been communicating

with the local government, NIPA and over 13 local sub contractors.



Ballast Nedam International in collaboration with the Ministry of

VSA and the Princess Juliana Airport, will also be hosting a job fair

for skilled residents and local sub contractors in the relevant fields,

which is scheduled to be held on Saturday December 18th 2021.

“I am happy to see the fruition of my incidental work instruction.

We just hosted a job fair for the General Hospital with over 100

participants and now we will have the honor of hosting another job

fair for the airport reconstruction project” said Ottley.

The goal is to not only put our people first but to strengthen our

resources with the proper training and opportunities.