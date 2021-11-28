Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Provides Platform for Youth Engagement in Nature Conservation During Symposium Held in Curaçao

13 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Future of Nature Conservation Looks Bright

A group of engaged teens and young adults had the opportunity to discuss youth engagement in nature conservation and nature education during the Youth and Nature Education Symposium organized by the DCNA as part of their annual convention.
Youth Participation
One of the priorities for DCNA and its member organizations is to engage the youth in their work of safeguarding nature in the Dutch Caribbean. After a successful Junior Rangers Exchange held during the DCNA convention of 2019, the expectations for this year’s symposium were high. DCNA chairlady, Mrs. Hellen van der Wal firmly believes that “the younger generation has a future today. They have a voice, and we should listen more to them”. The youth symposium that recently took place during the DCNA
convention focused on nature education and the 2030 Agenda. A total of seventeen participants between the ages of fifteen and twenty-three had the opportunity to strategize and discuss how they would like to see nature conservation develop on their islands, how they would like to see their
governments committing more to nature conservation, and how they see their lives and livelihoods impacted by climate change.

