STB & TUI Destination Promotional Campaign a Success

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and TUI Tour Operator executed a destination ‘Cooperative Marketing Campaign,’ in the Netherlands with the primary focus to stimulate tourism bookings as well as generate destination awareness amongst Dutch travel consumers.

The campaign comprised of a retail and online component. The retail component of the campaign focused on increasing visibility of the destination and its partners in TUI Travel Shops.

A poster that included a ‘call to action’ to book a trip together with a visual of the destination and hotel partner was shown on digital screens in 133 travel shops across the Netherlands.

In addition, a targeted Facebook advertising campaign was also carried out on Facebook to reach an audience interested in vacation holidays.

This Facebook advertisement garnered more than 800.000 impressions with an above average click through rate, surpassing the target goal.

To further increase the destination awareness, Sint Maarten was featured in an online banner on TUI.nl. The destination promotional online banner appeared in front of thousands of TUI.nl website visitors on the results page of specific destinations landing pages as well as on the Long-Haul page.

Moreover, the destination was also highlighted in the ‘Spotlight’ section of TUI’s weekly newsletter distributed to more than 700,000 subscribers.

STB and TUI are very pleased with the results as it had surpassed all target, benchmark, and generated bookings to Sint Maarten.