Public Entity Saba initiates Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project



Based on an island survey that was recently conducted, it has been noted that several car

wrecks and metal waste are present, posing a serious hazard to the community in numerous

ways. Due to this, Public Entity Saba will begin a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project.

Removing car wrecks and scrap metals from the island will greatly benefit Saba in many ways.

For example, the removals will assist in reducing the risk of dengue, as it eliminates mosquito

breeding sites. It will also lower the possibility of dangerous materials becoming airborne during

strong winds. Additionally, removing these wrecks and metal piles will boost the island’s safety

by ensuring emergency service vehicles can respond more swiftly, specifically to private homes,

ultimately leading to the enhanced wellbeing of the community. Overall, these actions will

enhance public health and safety across the island.

In conjunction with this initiative, PES recognizes the unique opportunity presented by the

availability of a metal baler on the island. This equipment is crucial for efficiently processing

metal waste, including car wrecks. Previously, the removal of metal and car wrecks from Saba

was done using a barge and has been met with significant challenges due to limited manpower,

resources, and the time-intensive nature of preparing vehicles. With this current opportunity,

PES’ Waste Management employees will receive training in processing cars for baling, resulting

in more efficient metal storage at the waste facility.

Public Entity Saba views the current availability of the baler as an advantage, enabling us to not

only assist the community in maintaining the island’s cleanliness but also to address our own

backlog of metal waste. By maximizing the use of this equipment, PES aims to improve the

management of waste within its own facilities, demonstrating our commitment to environmental

responsibility and the efficient use of resources.

Free removal of car wrecks

Due to the numerous benefits of removing the car wrecks, PES will be offering free removal of

car wrecks at no cost to residents, (with the consent of the owner) for one time only. If the owner

of a car wreck opts to not have the car removed by PES, the owner may be fined or have the

car removed by PES (at the expense of the owner) if the car wreck is deemed either a hazard to

public health or an environmental hazard, and has not been either repaired or taken to the

Waste Management Facility within a certain timeframe.

“We are urging all residents to come together as a community and take advantage of this

opportunity to remove these car wrecks and metal waste, as a demonstration of our collective

commitment to a cleaner and safer environment for everyone,” stated Commissioner Zagers.

