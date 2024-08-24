Press Release: Update on Missing Person – Philip Kennedy Clark

Update:

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, at approximately 11:00 AM, officers from the Sint Maarten Police

Force were dispatched to an area near Freeport Drive, Middle Region, following reports from

concerned residents of a foul odor coming from a nearby wooded area.

Upon receiving the reports, officers, in coordination with personnel from the Marine Unit, conducted a

thorough search of the location. During the search, the remains of an elderly male were discovered in

an advanced state of decomposition. Preliminary identification suggests that the remains match the

description of Mr. Philip Kennedy Clark, who was reported missing on August 12th, 2024.

Forensic personnel were promptly deployed to the scene to carry out an initial investigation. At this

time, there is no evidence to suggest foul play. The remains have been recovered and subsequently

transported to a local funeral home for further examination.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Clark

during this difficult time.