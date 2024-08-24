EOC Meets to Debrief on the Passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met at the Government

Administration Building on Wednesday to debrief on the

national response to the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto,

the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The meeting was chaired by the honorable Prime Minister

Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Each Emergency Support Function (ESF) which makes up

the essential core of the country’s national disaster system

present for the meeting gave a presentation.

Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said that the

passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto tested all areas and levels

of emergency response.

Richardson said the passing for the storm allowed the

individual ESFs to fine tune their emergency response

mechanisms in preparation for the next system.

The 10 ESFs are: ESF-1 NV GEBE (Water & Energy), ESF-2

Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP), ESF-3 Ministry of

Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and

Infrastructure (Public Works, Transport & Logistics), ESF-4

Fire Department, ESF-5 Police, ESF-6 Ministry of Public

Health, Social Development and Labour, ESF-7 Department

of Social Development (Evacuation, Shelters, Relief & Mass

Care), ESF-8 Department of Communication, ESF-9

Governmental Affairs, and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism,

Economic Affairs, Telecommunication and Transport (Airport,

Port & Hotels).

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under

the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by

Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing

to all residents and businesses to remain vigilant and to

maintain a state of readiness as the nation is now in the

peak period of the hurricane season.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane

season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk,

Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony,

Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane

hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by

visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able

to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

for official information and news before, during and after a

hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and

information as well as national addresses by the Prime

Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center

(EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the

website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten

(MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page

Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad

season. Be prepared!