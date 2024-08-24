EOC Meets to Debrief on the Passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met at the Government
Administration Building on Wednesday to debrief on the
national response to the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto,
the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
The meeting was chaired by the honorable Prime Minister
Dr. Luc Mercelina.
Each Emergency Support Function (ESF) which makes up
the essential core of the country’s national disaster system
present for the meeting gave a presentation.
Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said that the
passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto tested all areas and levels
of emergency response.
Richardson said the passing for the storm allowed the
individual ESFs to fine tune their emergency response
mechanisms in preparation for the next system.
The 10 ESFs are: ESF-1 NV GEBE (Water & Energy), ESF-2
Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP), ESF-3 Ministry of
Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and
Infrastructure (Public Works, Transport & Logistics), ESF-4
Fire Department, ESF-5 Police, ESF-6 Ministry of Public
Health, Social Development and Labour, ESF-7 Department
of Social Development (Evacuation, Shelters, Relief & Mass
Care), ESF-8 Department of Communication, ESF-9
Governmental Affairs, and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism,
Economic Affairs, Telecommunication and Transport (Airport,
Port & Hotels).
The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under
the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by
Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing
to all residents and businesses to remain vigilant and to
maintain a state of readiness as the nation is now in the
peak period of the hurricane season.
The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane
season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk,
Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony,
Valerie, and William.
The community is urged to learn more about hurricane
hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by
visiting the Government website:
www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able
to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and
“Hurricane Tracking Chart.”
for official information and news before, during and after a
hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and
information as well as national addresses by the Prime
Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center
(EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.
For official weather-related information, check out the
website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten
(MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page
Facebook.com/sxmweather/
Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad
season. Be prepared!