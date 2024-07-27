Lewis meets with officials of Joint Court of Justice

The Honorable Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of ECYS, Lyndon Lewis had a productive meeting with Vice President Mr. Gertjan Wouters and Supervisory Board Member Mr. Kelvin Bloyden from the Joint Court of Justice on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Minister Lewis received the yearly financial statements and an introductory explanation of the St. Maarten Joint Court of Justice. This meeting marks a significant step in ensuring transparency and accountability within the judicial system of St. Maarten.

The annual financial statements provide crucial insights into the financial health and operations of the Joint Court of Justice, and the introductory explanation offered by Vice President Wouters and Supervisory Board Member Bloyden highlighted the key functions and responsibilities of the Court.

Minister Lewis expressed his appreciation for the detailed financial report and the comprehensive overview of the Court’s activities. He emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration and communication between the Ministry of Justice and the Joint Court of Justice to ensure the effective administration of justice in St. Maarten.

The Joint Court of Justice plays a vital role in maintaining the rule of law and upholding the principles of

justice in our community. The Ministry remains committed to supporting the Court in its mission to deliver fair and impartial justice to all citizens of St. Maarten.