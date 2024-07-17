Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Meets with NAPB St. Maarten to Discuss Key Matters

The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina met with representatives from the Nationaal Algemene Politie Bond (NAPB St. Maarten) to discuss several important issues affecting their members. The meeting, held at the Government Administration Building, marked an important step in addressing the concerns of the police union.

One of the primary topics of discussion was the inclusion of NAPB St. Maarten as official members of the Committee for Civil Servants Unions (CCSU). Prime Minister Mercelina expressed his support for this move, stating, “The official inclusion of NAPB St. Maarten in the CCSU would be a positive step towards ensuring that the voices of our police officers are heard and their concerns addressed within the broader framework of civil service unions. This will enhance dialogue and foster a collaborative approach to resolving issues.”

Additionally, the legal position of NAPB members was a key point of discussion. The Prime Minister acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address this matter and reassured the union of the government’s commitment to finding a resolution.

“The government is actively working to resolve these issues, and we are committed to ensuring that the rights and responsibilities of NAPB members are adequately protected.”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing their commitment to continued collaboration and dialogue. “I am encouraged by the constructive discussions we had today,” Prime Minister Mercelina added. “Our police officers and all justice workers play a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community, and it is our duty to support them in every way possible.”