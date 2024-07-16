St. Maarten Medical Center and the Public Health division of the Ministry of VSA recently signed a protocol to streamline the submission and assessment of applications for the
establishment of medical professionals. The protocol provides a clear framework for medical
establishment applications including the outlining of requirements for Dutch-trained and non-
Dutch-trained doctors for long-term, short-term, rotating, and substitution roles within
healthcare on St. Maarten.
Speaking on the signing of the protocol, SMMC’s CEO Dr. Felix Holiday remarked “This protocol
is expected to enhance the efficiency of the establishment process for medical professionals to
ensure that the people of St. Maarten have consistent, continuous access to high-quality
healthcare supplied by qualified professionals. We thank VSA and Public Health for their
commitment to our community”.
Head of Public Health Drs. Fenna Arnell added “The signing of this protocol highlights the
importance of inter-organizational cooperation in providing quality healthcare on our island.
We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that the process of establishing
medical professionals is streamlined and efficient”.
SMMC and VSA strengthen cooperation with signed protocol
