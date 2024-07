Searches in outgoing Member of Parliament’s residence and Parliament Building Sint Maarten

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Criminal Investigation Team (RST), under the direction of the examining

judge, conducted searches at a Member of Parliament’s residence and at his workplace in the

Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.

The searches took place as a result of the criminal investigation “Metz”. The Member of Parliament is

suspected of taking bribes and misusing his position. The investigation focuses on the events that led to

the collapse of the recently formed government. The suspicion that has arisen needs to be investigated

thoroughly in order to clarify whether criminal acts have indeed occurred. The credibility and legitimacy

of Sint Maarten’s democracy is at stake. The impact of the government’s collapse on the citizens of Sint

Maarten is significant. It means that the government can no longer make crucial decisions and Sint

Maarten citizens will have to go to the polls again during the hurricane season.

As of yet, no arrests have been made, and investigations are still ongoing for now.

Anyone who may have information related to these events is urged to share this with the investigation

team. This can be done through the email address: ti*@rs********.com.

Criminal investigation “Metz” is conducted by the RST under the authority of the Central Team of the

Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses primarily on a specialized approach to fight corruption and subversive crime.

The team mostly conducts criminal investigations into complex crime with a financial-economic

component and which involves Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), public officials, government NVs,

facilitators or public sector organizations.