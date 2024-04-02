Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas sworn in at the Governors Cabinet as the New Secretary

General for the Ministry of General Affairs~

Sint Maarten Celebrates Swearing-In of Mrs. Connor-Thomas as Secretary General for the Ministry of

General Affairs.

In a momentous ceremony held this morning at the Governor’s Cabinet, Sint Maarten witnessed the official swearing-in of Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas as Secretary General of the Ministry of

General Affairs, amidst esteemed guests including her husband, parents, and the Honorable Prime

Minister.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expressed her profound satisfaction with the official oath taking

ceremony, marking the final step in confirming Mrs. Connor-Thomas’s tenure as Secretary General.

Notably, Mrs. Connor-Thomas has diligently served as Acting Secretary General since January 2023,

exhibiting remarkable dedication and capability in the role.

Recognizing the significance of the position of Secretary General within the Government of Sint

Maarten, Prime Minister Jacobs has emphasized the necessity of appointing a qualified and professional

individual to this key function. Mrs. Connor-Thomas’s wealth of experience and steadfast commitment

undoubtedly make her an exemplary choice for the role.

Mrs. Connor-Thomas’s appointment comes following a thorough and transparent selection procedure

which concluded last year. Her nomination was formalized through a national decree earlier this month,

reaffirming her selection for the position.

In her congratulatory remarks, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs extended her best wishes to Mrs. Connor-

Thomas, expressing confidence in her ability to navigate the challenges ahead. She stated, “I wish her

much strength and success with this new appointment as she forges ahead for continued progress for

the Sint Maarten Government and by extension the people of St. Maarten.”

Mrs. Connor-Thomas’s swearing-in heralds a new chapter in Sint Maarten’s governance, marked by

determination, competence, and a steadfast commitment to progress.