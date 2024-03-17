Urgent Call to Address School Fights



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) urgently appeals to the general public, particularly parents and

guardians of high school students, regarding the alarming proliferation of videos depicting school

fights circulating on social media platforms.

In recent observations, KPSM have witnessed numerous distressing videos showcasing violent

altercations among students. Of grave concern is a particularly harrowing video where a female

student was subjected to severe mistreatment by two other young females, culminating in a brutal

physical assault where she was dragged along the road by her hair.

This distressing trend of school fights demands immediate attention and collective action from the

entire community. We implore parents and guardians to engage in candid conversations with their

children about the gravity of their actions and the consequences of engaging in violence.

The escalation of school fights is a matter of utmost concern for law enforcement and the wider

community. While the KPSM is dedicated to maintaining public safety and order, we recognize that

addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach involving collaboration with various

organizations and stakeholders.

Our community officers and the Juvenile Division are actively engaged in addressing these incidents.

However, it is crucial to understand that this problem cannot be solved by the police alone.

We are committed to working collaboratively with parents, guardians, educators, and community

leaders to address the underlying causes of school fights and promote positive conflict resolution

strategies among our youth.

We urge parents and guardians to seek support and guidance for their children before these conflicts

escalate further and pose significant challenges for law enforcement. By intervening early and

effectively, we can prevent these incidents from spiraling out of control and safeguard the well-being

of our community.

The KPSM remains committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all residents of Sint

Maarten. However, we cannot tackle this issue alone. We call upon parents, guardians, educators, and

community leaders to join us in addressing the underlying causes of school fights and nurturing a

culture of respect, understanding, and conflict resolution among our youth.