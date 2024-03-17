Sint Maarten Police Force Apprehends Suspect in School Altercation Case Featured in ViralVideo



The Sint Maarten Police Force has made significant progress in the investigation of a disturbing school

altercation involving two female individuals ill-treating a student. Following efforts by the Detective

Department, one of the suspected assailants, identified by the initials A.G., has been taken into

custody.

The incident, which occurred in the area of St. Peters South Reward prompted immediate action from

KPSM. Through meticulous investigation, the Sint Maarten Police Force identified the individuals

responsible for the reprehensible actions.

A.G., one of the primary suspects in the case, was apprehended by the Detective Department.

Contrary to initial assumptions, it has been revealed that the apprehended suspect is not a minor. As

such, she is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Furthermore, A.G. has been identified as one of the suspects captured in the video footage that

circulated widely on social media platforms in recent days.

While progress has been made in bringing one of the suspects to justice, the Sint Maarten Police Force

is actively pursuing the second individual involved in this regrettable incident. The detective

department of KPSM urge the second suspect, whose identity is known to us, to present herself at the

Philipsburg Police Station promptly to assist with our inquiries.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all

individuals within our community, particularly within educational institutions.