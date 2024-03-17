Prime Minister of St. Maarten Leads Delegation to UN Commission on the Status of Women:Advocates for Domestic Violence Prevention



Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs of St. Maarten, accompanied by her delegation including Ms. Jessica Weeks, Chef de Cabinet, Ms. Chantale George-Groeneveldt, Department Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) & Women’s Desk, Ms. Tatia Brunnings, Policy Worker at Staff Bureau, from the Ministry of VSA participated in the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations Headquarters. The theme of this year’s session is “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls by Addressing Poverty and Strengthening Institutions and Financing with a Gender Perspective”.

The CSW, the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment,

officially commenced on Monday, March 11, 2024. Prime Minister Jacobs engaged in various

meetings, including discussions with UN Women, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and

best practices.

Highlighting Monday’s session, Prime Minister Jacobs spoke on behalf of the Kingdom during

the High-Level Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. She

emphasized the significant strides made by St. Maarten in addressing domestic violence and

child abuse. Notably, Prime Minister Jacobs underscored the approval of St. Maarten’s domestic

violence policy in 2021, serving as a cornerstone in efforts to combat domestic violence and

protect vulnerable women and marginalized individuals.

Moreover, Prime Minister Jacobs outlined key collaborations with the Dutch Caribbean to

comprehensively tackle domestic violence and child abuse. Concrete actions include the

establishment of inter-island shelters, vital for safeguarding victims and providing necessary

support.

Prime Minister Jacobs reaffirmed St. Maarten’s steadfast commitment to champion for women’s

rights and empowerment while leveraging opportunities to gain information about best practices

from regional and international states. These interventions will inform the development of

policies aimed at protecting women and girls, furthering St. Maarten’s collective efforts towards

gender equality and empowerment.

“Through meticulously crafted policies, forged partnerships, and united endeavors, we

relentlessly pursue the realization of a safer and more supportive environment for all individuals

on our island nation. Together, let us continue to strive for a future where every person,

regardless of age or gender, can live free from violence and fear,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs