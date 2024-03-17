Concrete Truck Flips Over on Sint Maarten Causeway Roundabout



Personnel of the Sint Maarten Police Force responded to an incident involving a concrete truck flipping

over on the roundabout by the causeway on the airport side on Thursday march 14t 2024.

Shortly after 12:00 PM, the police received multiple calls regarding a concrete truck that had

overturned, causing damage to the road by the causeway. In response, several police patrols and the

traffic department were dispatched to the location to address the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the truck experienced a flat tire while descending from the

causeway bridge, leading to the vehicle flipping onto its side. Fortunately, the driver escaped

unharmed from the accident. The area has been cordoned off, and officers are regulating traffic at the

location

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all motorists to exercise caution and patience when approaching

the affected area.