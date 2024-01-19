Traffic Department of Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Caution.

The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is urging the community to
exercise caution and attentiveness while driving, especially during the ongoing busy season.
Officers have observed a that certain accidents are occurring due to drivers being distracted
or encountering mechanical faults with their vehicles. The Traffic Department emphasizes
the importance of responsible driving to ensure the safety of all road users.
One such incident occurred on the Arlet Peters Road (Old Cake House Road) heading
towards Cole Bay at approximately 17:30. The Police Central Dispatch received a call
reporting that a white SUV had flipped onto its side while descending the hill towards Cole
Bay. Multiple police patrols were dispatched to the location to manage the situation.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the brake mechanism of the SUV failed, causing the
driver to lose control, strike the side of the hill, and flip onto its side. Fortunately, the driver
sustained only minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
Traffic Department is also investigating a second incident that took place about 04.30 pm
that occurred on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road at the intersection of Lion Road and Brouwers
Road. The incident involved a red Hyundai I-10 and a gold Mitsubishi Mirage. Preliminary
findings suggest that the driver of the gold Mitsubishi attempted to enter A.J.C. Brouwers
Road from Lion Road while another vehicle was traveling on Brouwers Road, resulting in a
collision. One driver sustained minor injuries and received immediate first aid. The impact
caused the red Hyundai to flip onto its side.