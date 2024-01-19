Traffic Department of Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Caution.



The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is urging the community to

exercise caution and attentiveness while driving, especially during the ongoing busy season.

Officers have observed a that certain accidents are occurring due to drivers being distracted

or encountering mechanical faults with their vehicles. The Traffic Department emphasizes

the importance of responsible driving to ensure the safety of all road users.

One such incident occurred on the Arlet Peters Road (Old Cake House Road) heading

towards Cole Bay at approximately 17:30. The Police Central Dispatch received a call

reporting that a white SUV had flipped onto its side while descending the hill towards Cole

Bay. Multiple police patrols were dispatched to the location to manage the situation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the brake mechanism of the SUV failed, causing the

driver to lose control, strike the side of the hill, and flip onto its side. Fortunately, the driver

sustained only minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Traffic Department is also investigating a second incident that took place about 04.30 pm

that occurred on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road at the intersection of Lion Road and Brouwers

Road. The incident involved a red Hyundai I-10 and a gold Mitsubishi Mirage. Preliminary

findings suggest that the driver of the gold Mitsubishi attempted to enter A.J.C. Brouwers

Road from Lion Road while another vehicle was traveling on Brouwers Road, resulting in a

collision. One driver sustained minor injuries and received immediate first aid. The impact

caused the red Hyundai to flip onto its side.