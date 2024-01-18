SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE FOSTERS COMMUNITY CONNECTION THROUGHYOUTH ENGAGEMENT



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) reaffirms its commitment to community

engagement and youth development through its proactive approach in connecting with the

youngest members of society. As part of the ongoing year-long plan to foster positive

relationships with the youth, officers Miss Shawn Crispulo and Officer Irlau Lioe-A-Tjam,

visited the “Little Dreams” preschool on Coralita Road on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

The visit was extended in response to an invitation from the preschool management, who

organized a special Career Day event. This initiative aligns with KPSM’s dedication to

instilling a sense of responsibility, safety, and community awareness from the earliest ages.

The preschool’s thematic focus for January is Career Day, providing an excellent opportunity

for the police force to showcase its commitment to supporting and guiding the future

leaders of Sint Maarten.

During the visit, officers engaged with the preschool kids, emphasizing the importance of

community service, safety, and the role of law enforcement in society. The interactive

session aimed to inspire young minds and cultivate a positive perception of the police force

as approachable, caring, and supportive.

KPSM expresses its gratitude to the management of “Little Dreams” preschool for extending

the invitation and actively participating in this meaningful event. The collaboration between

law enforcement and educational institutions is crucial in building a stronger, safer, and

more connected community.