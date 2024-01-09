WINAIR Expands Routes, Enhancing Connectivity and Accessibility Across theCaribbean



WINAIR is happy to announce a significant expansion of its flight services, effective January 15th, 2024.

In addition to the increase of flights between St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, starting January 15th,

2024, WINAIR also introduces more direct flight routes to further enrich travel connectivity in the

region.

Antigua

Winair will have the following new direct connections:

From Antigua to St.Maarten; two to three times daily

From Antigua to St. Kitts; twice a week,

From Antigua to Tortola; 5 flights a week,

From Antigua to Dominica; 5 flights a week.

St. Kitts

Winair will connect:

St. Kitts to Antigua; 3 flights a week,

St. Kitts to Dominica; twice a week,

St. Kitts to Tortola; twice a week.

Tortola, BVI

Winair will have the following connections from:

Tortola to Antigua; every day,

Tortola to St. Kitts; twice a week.

Dominica

Winair will connect:

Dominica to Antigua; 5 flights a week,

Dominica to St. Kitts; twice a week.

These routes expansions reinforce WINAIR’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and

facilitating convenient travel options for customers between our key destinations.