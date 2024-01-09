Featured Top Headlines

WINAIR Expands Routes, Enhancing Connectivity and Accessibility Across theCaribbean

2 hours ago
Pearl FM


WINAIR is happy to announce a significant expansion of its flight services, effective January 15th, 2024.
In addition to the increase of flights between St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, starting January 15th,
2024, WINAIR also introduces more direct flight routes to further enrich travel connectivity in the
region.
Antigua
Winair will have the following new direct connections:

  • From Antigua to St.Maarten; two to three times daily
  • From Antigua to St. Kitts; twice a week,
  • From Antigua to Tortola; 5 flights a week,
  • From Antigua to Dominica; 5 flights a week.
    St. Kitts
    Winair will connect:
  • St.Kitts to St.Maarten; two to three times daily
  • St. Kitts to Antigua; 3 flights a week,
  • St. Kitts to Dominica; twice a week,
  • St. Kitts to Tortola; twice a week.
    Tortola, BVI
    Winair will have the following connections from:
  • Tortola to St.Maarten; two to three times daily
  • Tortola to Antigua; every day,
  • Tortola to St. Kitts; twice a week.
    Dominica
    Winair will connect:
  • Dominica to St.Maarten; two to three times daily
  • Dominica to Antigua; 5 flights a week,
  • Dominica to St. Kitts; twice a week.
    These routes expansions reinforce WINAIR’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and
    facilitating convenient travel options for customers between our key destinations.

