Incident on Rhine Road Leads to Arrest in Connection with Human Smuggling



In the early morning hours of January 4, 2023, at approximately 01:30 AM, a routine patrol

by the Sint Maarten Police Force on Rhine Road identified a Black Ford Fusion displaying

reckless driving behavior. The officers promptly intervened, stopping the vehicle to conduct

a thorough inspection.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle was occupied by five individuals.

Subsequent investigations revealed that these persons were likely smuggled into Sint

Maarten via the French side of the island. The driver, identified by the initials J.B, was taken

into custody at the scene in connection with human smuggling.

He was latertransported to the Police Station in Philipsburg, where he is currently being held

for questioning. The four individuals suspected of being victims of human smuggling have

also been brought to the Police Station. Statements will be obtained from them, and

subsequently, they will be handed over to the Immigration Department for further

processing.

Human smuggling poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of individuals

involved, as well as the broader community. The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to

combating such illicit activities and will work in collaboration with relevant authorities to

ensure a thorough investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious

activities that may be related to human smuggling or other criminal behavior. Your

cooperation is crucial in maintaining the safety and security of our community.