SMMC unveils weeklong Christmas Cheer program



St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is thrilled to announce the launch of its weeklong Christmas Cheer program, a heartwarming initiative to spread joy and cheer among its patients, families, and staff during the festive season.

The program runs from Monday, Dec 18 th through Friday, Dec 22 nd and will feature captivating

musical performances by local musicians who have generously volunteered their time and

talent to uplift the spirits of those in our care, their families and our staff. Their melodies will fill

the hospital corridors with the enchanting sounds of Christmas, creating an uplifting

atmosphere that resonates with the true essence of the season.

Local musicians that are set to perform are Dow’s Musical Foundation, the Tribute Troupe &

Friends, Chrisincia Mathew & Friends, Fire Coral, Maestro Amajan and Company, and several

talented SMMC staffers including a special performance from SMMC’s Cardiologist Dr. Emiko

Bird-Lake, IT System Administrator Cecile Griffith and Radio-Diagnostic Technician Farida

Abionie.

“We are deeply grateful to the talented musicians who have selflessly committed to sharing

their gift of music with our community,” said Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s Medical Director “Their

generosity will undoubtedly bring comfort and joy to those who are spending the holidays in or

passing through our hospital.”

SMMC’s Christmas Cheer program will encompass a variety of activities and initiatives designed

to spread holiday cheer throughout the hospital. These include festive decorations of the public

areas done by SMMC’s Social Committee and volunteers from the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation

Youth Wing and open mic sessions. SMMC hereby asks you to join us for joyous caroling

sessions, filling the hospital with the heartwarming melodies of Christmas.

“Together, we can make this Christmas truly unforgettable for those who rely on our care. Join

us in spreading the spirit of giving and spreading Christmas cheer throughout the hospital!”,

concluded Dr. Holiday.