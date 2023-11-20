CPS & Stakeholders Kick Off Observance of World AntimicrobialAwareness Week



In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), which is from November 18-24, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in collaboration with a number of stakeholders will be sharing

information on AMR as part of the commemoration.

This year, the theme of WAAW remains the same as in 2022, “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.” The WHO calls on all sectors to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and

to strengthen preventive measures addressing AMR, working together collaboratively through a One Health approach.

The objective is to spread information to different groups within the community and for persons to be able to learn more about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and why it’s a global concern and what impact it could have on Sint Maarten.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe

illness and death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if no action is taken, that number could soar dramatically, bringing higher public health costs and pushing more people into poverty, especially in low-income countries.

Antibiotics and other antimicrobials play a key role in the success of modern medicine and have greatly improved the health of humans and animals. But overuse and misuse has reduced their efficacy, with more pathogens developing the ability to survive the antimicrobials designed to eliminate them, the WHO points out.