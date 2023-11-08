Arrest of Dominican Republic National for False Document Submission at PJIA SXM



On Wednesday morning, November 1, 2023, at approximately 09:10 hours, a male

passenger of Dominican Republic nationality with the initials R.A.S.A. attempted to board

flight DM1033AraJet destined for the Dominican Republic from the Princess Juliana

International Airport (PJIA) SXM

During the routine passport control process, an Immigration officer identified irregularities

with the passport of R.A.S.A. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the first and

second pages of the passport, which contained his personal information, had been tampered

with and appeared to have been printed.

Recognizing the potential seriousness of the situation, the Immigration officer requested the

assistance of a member of the Alpha Team.

Subsequently, R.A.S.A. was arrest by members of the Alpha Team for the submission of a

falsified document. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the police station in

Philipsburg, where he currently being held pending the further investigation.

This multidisciplinary team comprising of the Police force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the

Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the

Coast Guard. The Alpha Team is specifically designed to handle cases that require the

combined expertise of these agencies

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes

available. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities

that may compromise our national security.