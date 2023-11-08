Arrest of Dominican Republic National for False Document Submission at PJIA SXM

On Wednesday morning, November 1, 2023, at approximately 09:10 hours, a male
passenger of Dominican Republic nationality with the initials R.A.S.A. attempted to board
flight DM1033AraJet destined for the Dominican Republic from the Princess Juliana
International Airport (PJIA) SXM
During the routine passport control process, an Immigration officer identified irregularities
with the passport of R.A.S.A. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the first and
second pages of the passport, which contained his personal information, had been tampered
with and appeared to have been printed.
Recognizing the potential seriousness of the situation, the Immigration officer requested the
assistance of a member of the Alpha Team.
Subsequently, R.A.S.A. was arrest by members of the Alpha Team for the submission of a
falsified document. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the police station in
Philipsburg, where he currently being held pending the further investigation.
This multidisciplinary team comprising of the Police force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the
Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the
Coast Guard. The Alpha Team is specifically designed to handle cases that require the
combined expertise of these agencies
The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes
available. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities
that may compromise our national security.