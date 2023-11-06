Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

NOVEMBER 6 -8 SYMPOSIUM: THE FUTURE OF SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE IN SINT MAARTEN

1 day ago
Pearl FM

From November 6 to 8 th , the Ministry of VSA, in collaboration with SZV Social & Health Insurances, will be hosting a landmark symposium with the goal of formulating a five-year vision on sustainable healthcare in Sint Maarten. The event will take place at the Belair Community Center and seeks to harmonize the efforts of all key players in the local health sector to navigate the numerous challenges and carve a path toward a robust and sustainable healthcare future.
Although this symposium is not open for public participation, the keynote speaker segments of each day will be live-streamed via the SZV Facebook page. Keynote speakers Samantha Profijt, a consultant specializing in healthcare strategy; Dr. Meera Shekar, the World Bank’s Global Lead for nutrition; Dr. Stephen Dorey, a lead at the World Bank’s Climate and Health Team; and Dr. Clive Tan, a front-runner in integrated care strategies, will share their insights.
The public is encouraged to follow the SZV Facebook page for daily Symposium updates and Livestream.

