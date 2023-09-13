Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

In an age dominated by computers and other distractions, it is impossible to overestimate the value of reading to and with your children.

2 days ago
Pearl FM

In continuation with the Babies and Toddlers Book Start Campaign 2023, the Sint Maarten Library held an excellent parental workshop led by presenter and respected Educator, Reading Recovery and Remedial Teacher, Patricia Illidge- Maier.
The event was organized as a precursor of the World Literacy Day September 8, 2023, with the purpose of establishing a reading culture for the early childhood development on Sint Maarten.
Mrs. Illidge – Maier delivered an impactful presentation. Prior to the informative workshop, the children who were present were engaged by esteemed expert in the field of education Jessica Mckenzie- Setz, who read the story titled “Het Ochtend Koor written by Suzanne Barton. They were then entertained by Shakirah Cornett to ensure that the parents could take in all of the information that they required for their children.
The parental session was informative, emphasizing the importance of parents reading to their children as well as developing a lifetime love of reading.
Parents plays a pivotal and active role in their children’s educational development.
Practical tips, strategies, and recommendations for age-appropriate materials were given to the parents to assist them in engaging their children via reading, making it a joyful rewarding experience for both them and their children.
Parents, educators, and community members listened attentively to the vital role reading and visiting the library plays in a child’s life.
The workshop concluded with a lively Q&A session where attendees had the opportunity to seek personalize advice and recommendations from Mrs. Illidge – Maier and also sign up their little ones at the library and receive their BoekStart Koffertjes.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Honorable Minister Egbert J. Doran Approves St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Governor’s address 2023 Delivered on the occasion of the opening of the Parliamentary year 2022-2023

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Embarked on Enlightening Voyage with Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard to Explore Sister Islands

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten Seeks Public Assistance in Connection with Recovered Goods in Saunders Area

2 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Honorable Minister Egbert J. Doran Approves St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Governor’s address 2023 Delivered on the occasion of the opening of the Parliamentary year 2022-2023

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Embarked on Enlightening Voyage with Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard to Explore Sister Islands

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten Seeks Public Assistance in Connection with Recovered Goods in Saunders Area

2 days ago
Pearl FM