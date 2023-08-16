Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Coast Guard assist persons in distress nearby Sint Maarten

1 day ago
Pearl FM


Yesterday afternoon, the Coast Guard substation in Sint Maarten notified the Maritime Operation Center (MOC) about a vessel that was sinking to the south of Great Bay. A Metal Shark crew was promptly dispatched to assist the three individuals onboard the sinking vessel.
The Coast Guard also received an alert message from the Fort Du France Operation Center, regarding the distress situation. One of the individuals on the sinking vessel contacted the MOC through the emergency Coast Guard line 913, confirming that all three were safe on a life raft.
During the call, they spotted the Coast Guard patrol vessel arriving to provide assistance. The three men were safely transferred aboard the Metal Shark, which brought them back to Sint Maarten.

