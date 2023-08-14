Suspect arrested on the back-street for theft with Violence

On August 11th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM, Police Central Dispatch received numerous distress calls reporting an altercation involving a shop owner/worker who had sustained injuries inflicted by an individual wielding a knife. In response, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene on Back Street.

Initial findings from the preliminary investigation indicate that the perpetrator, a man known to the police, entered the store and attempted to take a bag. As the store’s owner/worker intervened to prevent the theft, a confrontation ensued during which the suspect employed a knife, causing injury to the store representative. Subsequently, the

assailant fled the scene, having seized the stolen merchandise.

The victim received essential first aid (EHBO) from the ambulance personnel on-site and was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical attention.

Following the initial incident, a police patrol responded to the situation and embarked on a mission to apprehend the perpetrator.

Shortly after officers encountered the individual with the initials V.S.A, who was identified as the suspect involved in the previous altercation. As officers attempted to effect his arrest, the situation took an escalated turn.

The suspect, V.S.A, brandished a hammer and made an attempt to assault the officers.

The officers managed to restrain and apprehend the suspect, subsequently bringing arresting him He is currently detained at the police station for further investigation.

KPSM encourage individuals who may have witnessed this particular incident, or possess any relevant information, to come forward and assist the Detective Department in its ongoing investigation. Your cooperation is crucial in achieving a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired. please call the police station on +17215422222 ext. 208/214 or the tip line at 9300 if you wish to remain anonymous.