ᴍɪɴɪꜱᴛᴇʀ ʀɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅꜱᴏɴ ɪɴᴛʀᴏᴅᴜᴄᴇꜱ ᴀ ʟɪᴍɪᴛᴇᴅ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ᴏꜰꜰᴇʀ ᴛᴏ ʀᴇɴᴇᴡ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴇxᴘɪʀᴇᴅ ꜱɪɴᴛ ᴍᴀᴀʀᴛᴇɴ ᴅʀɪᴠᴇʀꜱ ʟɪᴄᴇɴꜱᴇ ɴᴏᴡ!

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for all motorists in Sint Maarten with expired driver’s licenses. In a bid to facilitate a smoother process for drivers and enhance road safety, Minister Richardson has initiated a special window to renew expired Sint Maarten driver’s licenses without the need for a driver’s test. This move is aimed at ensuring that all drivers have their licenses up-to-date before the Sint Maarten Police Force conducts upcoming traffic controls.

According to Minister Richardson, “It is difficult to waive the testing, however, if they do not need to do the test, than they don’t need to pay the testing fee.” This new initiative falls in line with the regulations stated in article 104, second section, of the ‘Wegenverkeersverordening’, where the Minister of Justice holds the authority to demand a test if necessary for traffic safety. However, for expired Sint Maarten driver’s licenses, a test is not obligatory, though the Minister retains the right to demand it if deemed necessary.

This limited-time opportunity allows motorists with expired Sint Maarten driver’s licenses to renew their licenses without having to undergo the driver’s test. Instead, they only need to pay a processing fee of ANG 200, as opposed to the regular driver’s test fee of ANG 400. This initiative extends to all categories of driver’s licenses, ensuring that individuals can easily renew their licenses for normal cars (Category B) and other vehicle types (Categories A, C, D, B-E, C-E, and D-E).

To take advantage of this unique offer, individuals must visit the Civil Registry Department at the Administration Building in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, on the following dates: August 16th and 23rd, September 6th, 13th, and 20th, and October 4th and 11th,The renewal process will take place between 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM on these specified dates.

Required documents for the renewal process include:

Expired Sint Maarten Drivers License

Medical Declaration

Valid ID or Passport

Payment of ANG 200.00

Proof of Legal Residency (where applicable)

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to renew your expired Sint Maarten driver’s license and avoid any potential fines during upcoming traffic controls. This initiative is a significant step towards road safety and ensuring that all motorists remain in compliance with the law.

For more information and updates, please visit the official Sint Maarten Government website or contact the Civil Resgitry.