

The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to celebrate the launch of The Old House this Saturday. The Old House is a bilingual book about The Old House in French Quarter, the current location of Amuseum Naturalis. Delta Petroleum is sponsoring free copies of the book for all who attend the launch. The launch event will be

held from 9am to noon on Saturday, July 22nd.

Overlooking Coconut Grove in French Quarter, The Old House has been a part of St. Martin’s history for over 250 years. Very few buildings from its era survive today. The building showcases the skilled work of many generations of St. Martin artisans, from those who laid the foundations in the 1700s to those who did carpentry, tile and cement work in the last century

“We’re excited to share this book with the public, and thank Delta for supporting the launch,” said Les Fruits de Mer President Jenn Yerkes. “Delta has sponsored Les Fruits de Mer projects and events for ten years. They were the original sponsors of the first Amuseum Naturalis in Grand Case, and now they are helping us share this special book.”

The book explores various aspects of The Old House, from its architecture and craftsmanship to its role in salt production and its representation in art. The book includes interviews with the late Elise Hyman, who worked at the Orient Bay salt pond in her youth, and Sir Roland Richardson, who created an etching of the house and profiled its history in an early issue of Discover magazine.

The Old House book is bilingual in French and English. It is available for free online at lesfruitsdemer.com . The print edition will be available for free at the book launch from 9am to noon on Saturday, July 22nd at Amuseum Naturalis. The public is welcome to visit Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House every day of the week from sunrise to sunset. The

free museum features exhibits about The Old House itself, and many other parts of St. Martin’s nature, heritage and culture.