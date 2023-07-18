SEHCF and Previous Director Reach Settlement via Court

The Supervisory Board of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) and the previous director have reached a settlement through legal proceedings. The court verdict has reiterated that the supervisory board has handled the matter reasonably and fairly.

Taking into consideration the local circumstances and the personal situation of the previous director, the judge

has awarded compensation. The verdict means that all parties can focus on closure. The supervisory board

wishes the previous director success in his future endeavors.

The supervisory board emphasizes that SEHCF remains committed to the continuous improvement of healthcare

services for the community of St. Eustatius.

Improving health care on St. Eustatius is a process everyone can contribute to. Residents are invited to share

their experiences and suggestions. This can be done via our suggestion box in Queen Beatrix Medical Center or

via info@sehcf.org. We encourage the community to follow us on Facebook for the latest developments and

announcements of SEHCF.On behalf of the Supervisory Board SEHCF

Erik Heijdelberg and Vito Koeijers

Co-chairmen