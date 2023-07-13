Ministry of Justice Concludes Final Consultations on Enactment of Justice Function Book and Legal Position

The Ministry of Justice has successfully concluded the final consultations for the legislative package required for the enactment of the Justice Function Book. Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna E. Richardson, held meetings with various unions representing Justice workers, including NAPB-ABVO-WICSU/PSU and the Committee of Civil Servants Union (CCSU), as well as management and employees of the Ministry of Justice.

During these consultations, the NABP-ABVO-WICSU/PSU-WITU Unions collaborated closely with Minister Richardson and her team to conduct the final review of the Legal Position Police regulation. This regulation encompasses new P-salary scales and special compensations for the Police, Division Border Protection, and the National Detectives. It also includes crucial elements necessary for the successful implementation of the Justice Function Book.

In December 2022, the Ministry provided an update stating that the enactment of the Function Book was delayed due to the Kingdom Act regarding Financial Supervision, which required full coverage of the financial consequences before ratification of the legal instrument. The Ministry had to calculate the total sum, including salary tables and the 2021 approved Function Book, prior to enacting the Legal Position Regulation.

In the interest of transparency, the Minister has revealed that the projected total estimated debt as a result of the enactment amounts to NAF 40+ million, inclusive until the end of 2023.

The Ministry of Justice anticipates finalizing all supporting legislation required for the implementation of the Justice Function Book soon. Minister Anna Richardson provided an update to Justice workers in a recent Town-hall meeting, expressing her gratitude for their patience and support throughout the lengthy legislative process. The Minister thanked the Justice workers for their dedicated service and stated that they are in the final stretch of setting things right.

With the written approval from the CCSU, the Ministry will now seek the Council of Ministers’ support and deliver the complete legislative package to the Governor. Upon the conclusion of the objection and appeal phases, the regulations will be formally enacted through a National Decree and published in official publications. The Ombudsman has the authority to appeal the enacted legislation within a six-week timeframe to protect the constitutional rights of the employees.Once formally enacted, the Ministry will begin issuing individual National Decrees in a phased manner

over the coming months. This process will ensure accuracy as each employee within the Justice Ministry is placed appropriately. The Ministry of Justice is fully committed to implementing the Justice Function Book and Legal Position regulation to enhance the justice system and ensure fair and effective functioning of justice within society.