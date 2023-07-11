Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2023



The Parliament of Sint Maarten invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President

of Parliament Award.

The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website. Persons have until August 11, 2023, to submit their

nominations.

The website address is: www.sxmparliament.org and can be found under the public section of the site. Select the President of Parliament Award and you will be able to fill in the application

form.

The purpose of the President of Parliament award is to recognize and award young persons of Sint Maarten who have contributed to the community and the country positively whether it be The eligibility criteria are:

 the candidate must have the Dutch nationality and/or has been legally residing in Sint Maarten for 10 years or more

consecutively, and has been registered in the Civil Registry for that period of time;

 must be between the ages of 15-24 years;

 has made a worthwhile contribution to the development of the community and the country;

 these contributions/achievements must have taken place within the last three years;

 contributions/achievements must have been made while the individual was acting as a private citizen, not as an

appointed or elected government official; and  must have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and

ability to motivate.

An award committee consisting of three Members of Parliament reviews the nominations and selects the recipient of the award in consultation with the President of Parliament.

The award is presented yearly to the recipient during the reception ceremony at the Opening of the Parliamentary Year.

Nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award may be submitted by any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that the individual that he or she is nominating meets the abovementioned criteria. Nominations can be submitted by delivering a hardcopy to: The Parliament of Sint Maarten

Attn: Annual President of Parliament Award Committee

Wilhelminastraart 1

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten

Or via e-mail to: info@sxmparliament.org