Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Coast Guards assisted a sailing vessel at St. Maarten

1 day ago
Pearl FM

In the morning hours of sunday, July 9th, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de
France reported a sailing vessel in need of assistance at 10 nautical miles south of Phillipsburg
St. Maarten. The Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted the sailing vessel with 2 persons
onboard by towing them safely to Simpson bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in
the bay.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

BGNAA meets with SZV

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Pontoon assembled for off-land soil investigation Black Rocks Harbor

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2023

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten Announces Emergency Drill in Cay Bay Area

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

BGNAA meets with SZV

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Pontoon assembled for off-land soil investigation Black Rocks Harbor

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2023

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten Announces Emergency Drill in Cay Bay Area

1 day ago
Pearl FM