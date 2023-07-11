In the morning hours of sunday, July 9th, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de
France reported a sailing vessel in need of assistance at 10 nautical miles south of Phillipsburg
St. Maarten. The Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted the sailing vessel with 2 persons
onboard by towing them safely to Simpson bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in
the bay.
Coast Guards assisted a sailing vessel at St. Maarten
