

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an interactive and informative workshop entitled “Preventing Child Sexual Abuse: Empowering Communities.”

This presentation will help to educate and empower parents, teachers, and the public via an open discussion on the topic of child sexual abuse, its impact, and the associated agencies that support children and families.

The general public, especially parents of primary and secondary school going children, are invited to attend. Teachers, community leaders and other interested persons are encouraged as well to come out to this forum which will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the University of St. Martin, Room 202, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email

studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services consist of psychological services, counseling services, social work services, speech language pathology services and educational diagnostic services. SSSD also provides career services to students and parent education/information sessions.