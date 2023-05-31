Alpha team arrested one suspect with various devices that are believed to be intended for skimming



On the 27th of May 2023, the collaborative efforts of the Alpha Team, consisting of the Police

Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke

Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard, led to a significant interception and subsequent arrest of a

Bulgarian national suspected of involvement in skimming activities.

The suspect, identified as B.R.M (22), was apprehended by members of the Alpha Team upon his

attempted entry onto the island with various devices that are believed to be intended for skimming

purposes. Following the arrest, the suspect was promptly taken into custody and subsequently

interrogated by the Alpha Team

The Alpha Team, known for its multidisciplinary approach and expertise, has been at the forefront of

combating criminal activities. This joint effort between the Police Department KPSM, the Customs

Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard

showcases their dedication to maintaining the security and safety of our community.

The arrest of the Bulgarian national marks a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against

financial crimes, specifically skimming.

The Alpha Team and its member organizations remain steadfast in their dedication to maintaining law

and order, protecting the community, and ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors alike.

Further updates regarding this case will be shared as they become available.