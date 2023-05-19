Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond raises the Progress flag together with Acting Island
Governor Nolly Oleana, EQ Bonaire ambassadors, representatives of the OLB, RCN department
heads and the Diversity & Inclusion team on the occasion of IDAHOT 17th of May 2023. On this day,
we support the LGBTQ+ community, raise awareness of diversity and embrace the added value of
our differences and that which unites us.
