Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond raises the Progress flag together with Acting Island

Governor Nolly Oleana, EQ Bonaire ambassadors, representatives of the OLB, RCN department

heads and the Diversity & Inclusion team on the occasion of IDAHOT 17th of May 2023. On this day,

we support the LGBTQ+ community, raise awareness of diversity and embrace the added value of

our differences and that which unites us.