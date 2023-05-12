Commemorative Coin Willemstad’s 25th Anniversary as World Heritage Site



The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is excited to announce that the sale of the silver 5-guilder commemorative coin celebrating Willemstad’s 25th anniversary as a UNESCO World Heritage Site begins today. Earlier this week, CBCS Director Leila Matroos-Lasten presented the first coin to Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout. The Willemstad coin was designed by Curaçaoan artist Cleo Maxime de Brabander, who also received an exemplar this week.

The commemorative coins were minted by the Royal Dutch Mint. The obverse shows King Willem-Alexander, with the Queen Juliana Bridge in the background. The four stars at the top of the obverse symbolize the four countries that comprise the Kingdom of the Netherlands: Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands. The reverse shows a cityscape with a view of Punda, Otrobanda, Scharloo and Pietermaai—the four neighborhoods that are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The coin features several important monuments: the Handelskade, the Mikvé Israel-

Emanuel synagogue and Fort Amsterdam in Punda and the Emanu-el temple, which marks the border of the Pietermaai district.

This coin is particularly noteworthy as it will be among the last commemorative coins to be issued in Netherlands Antillean guilders. The Willemstad coin is minted in the highest quality Silver Proof and is limited to 600 pieces. Additionally, it holds legal tender status in both Curaçao and Sint Maarten, with a nominal value of 5 guilders.

The coin’s selling price has been set at NAf 125 each. Coin collectors and other interested parties in Sint Maarten are requested to send an email to cashdepartment-sxm@centralbank.sx. Sales on Curaçao will be conducted during regular opening hours at the CBCS Cash Department. For more information, please send an email to currencydepartment@centralbank.cw.