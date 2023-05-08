Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell

6 seconds ago
Pearl FM


The Fire Department is calling on the community to be very conscious of not throwing out lighted cigarettes or matches that could result in bush fires in fire prone areas due to the current dry spell.
People who would like to burn bush or garbage in a built-up area, or on a hillside for agricultural activities, are requested to refrain from doing so, and contact the Fire Department for advice.
Those seeking information can contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, 542-6001 or in case of an emergency 919.
The inappropriate use of fire can endanger lives, property, and the environment in these dry weather conditions that the country is currently experiencing.
Fires can get out of control by spreading rapidly due to high winds quickly threatening lives and property.

A person can help by reducing bush fire hazards by acting responsibly and following the aforementioned advice from the national Fire Department.
The Fire Department falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

First-ever 10K on Saba hailed a success

3 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CBCS hosted a statistics symposium and round table Reliable and timely statistics are fundamental for central bank policymaking

7 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports drs. Rodolphe Samuel sends good luck wishes to all students sitting the FBE exams, and the students sitting their high school exams;

11 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure is hosting an information session on the new Building Code/National Building decree of Sint Maarten.

15 mins ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell

6 seconds ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

First-ever 10K on Saba hailed a success

3 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CBCS hosted a statistics symposium and round table Reliable and timely statistics are fundamental for central bank policymaking

7 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports drs. Rodolphe Samuel sends good luck wishes to all students sitting the FBE exams, and the students sitting their high school exams;

11 mins ago
Pearl FM