The Sint Maarten Police Force have recently noticed an increase in the circulation of false insurance documents, a situation we have been monitoring for some time now.



Several individuals have attempted to use forged insurance policies to collect number plates and some of

these false documents have also been confiscated at the scene of traffic accidents.

The Police of Sint Maarten would like to warn persons involved with the distribution and circulation of these documents to immediately cease and desist from doing so, as this puts road users at risk.

Counterfeit documents are illegal and can lead to serious consequences for both the individual and victims. Aside from the legal aspect, if an accident occurs, there is no insurance coverage or recourse for victims.

To counter this development, the Police have teamed up with insurance companies, to issue a warning to citizens, as individuals found submitting a falsified insurance document stands to be arrested and prosecuted. This applies both to the person presenting the fake document and any associates involved in preparing or distributing the document.

It is important that individuals make sure that their insurance documents are legitimate and up to date. Forgery of insurance documents is a serious crime that can lead to fines, imprisonment, and other legal consequences. In addition, you can put people at risk should a serious accident occurs.”

The Police remains committed to protecting the public from being exploited by malicious persons, who engage in criminal practices that leave unsuspecting persons as victims. We ask anyone with information on the distribution or circulation of these false documents to the detective department of KPSM, so that we can identify and pursue those involved in this illegal activity.