Minister Rodolphe Samuel congratulates Carlos Brison and team Sint Maarten



Congratulations have been extended to St. Maarten athletes (Sebastiana Reyes, Carlos Brison, Michael Van De Veer, and Macclin Sherriff) along with a Delegation of Head Coach: Abdule G. Wattley, Coach: Alain Richardson and General Secretary of S.N.A.F Javea S. Clarke Wattley who represented the island in this year’s CARIFTA games. Congratulations goes out to Carlos Brison by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, drs. Rodolphe Samuel. Minister Samuel

pays tribute to the Boys Class Three Gold and Bronze medallist for his performance at the CARIFTA games 2023.

Also extended Congratulations to Carlos Brison, his parents, and his coaches (Coach Messiah in Jamaica and Coach Abdule G. Wattley in St. Maarten) in breaking St. Maarten national record and his own, with a personal best of

2:00:14. Minister Samuel said, “I personally feel immensely privileged to have followed this young man’s journey, and I shall continue to follow as he goes on to even bigger and better thing”. “Carlos’s success should serve as an inspiration to all youth on the island, that with dedication and hard work they too can make their dreams come true.” Minister Samuel noted that for most of this young man’s life he has put in the effort, the practice that has taken him to the point he is today. “I fully expect that one-day Carlos Brison will be making us all proud some more on the Olympic stage. I am rooting for him, and I am sure we all are and will continue supporting him on his journey.

Also, Michael Van De Veer is the only athlete to make it in the 100m semi-finals running 11:50. Both Sebastiana Reyes and Macclin Sherriff have ran their personal best.

Congratulations to the athletes, the coaches and all those who made this year’s representation possible, “Minister Samuel concluded.