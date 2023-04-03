Rotary Sunset Promotes Peace at Sundial School

In recognition of Rotary’s Peace and Conflict Prevention Month, observed during the month of February, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset gathered at the Sundial School to paint a peace mural in efforts to promote peace among the youth. The concept, design and painting were done by the members of the Rotary Club of St.

Martin Sunset.

One of Rotary’s key areas of focus involves promoting peace and Rotary clubs worldwide initiate projects centered around the ideal of peace. Given the constant uproar among the youth in our community and in the schools, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset felt a sense of urgency to tackle the issue head-on. The intention behind the painting of the peace mural is that it would serve as a daily inspiration to the students, faculty and staff and a reminder on the importance of exhibiting peace.

“Peace is a never-ending process that allows us to all come together as one despite our differences. We have all been experiencing challenges with the youth of today, however, ignoring and constantly pointing out their wrongdoings without addressing it is not the solution.

Sharing and promoting peace does not only start in school or at home, but rather with service clubs such as Rotary to guide the youth in trying to be more calm and pleasant in their words and actions,” Service Projects Chair Lucrecia Lake stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the management of the Sundial School for the opportunity to execute our vision of the peace mural.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30 pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.