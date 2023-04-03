Closing of one-month observation of International Women’s Day 2023.

The Safe Haven Foundation recognizes and commends the various entities that supported and brought about awareness by recognizing women in St. Maarten in the digital and technological field.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Safe Haven Foundation in collaboration with CIBC First-Caribbean

International Bank, continued with the celebration of International Women’s Month 2023.

The honoring ceremony was in alignment with this year’s theme established by the United Nations:

“DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

The ceremony was held at Sheer Restaurant and was in honor of 15 women in the digital/technological

field, hailing from 8 different entities in St. Maarten.

Among the invited guests were the Honorable Minister Omar Ottley of Public Health, Social

Development & Labour/Women’s Affairs, Mrs. Petra Abdul-Hamid and Ms. Claudine Williams from CIBC

First-Caribbean, Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs/Women’s Desk, Mrs.

Chantale George-Groeneveldt, and Managing Director of St. Maarten Development Fund, Ms. Makhicia

Brooks.

The honorees were surrounded by family members, friends, and loved ones who shared the auspicious

moment with them.

In his address, Minister Ottley congratulated the honorees, and encouraged them to continue to

persevere in the world of technology, as they have already made great strides in this profession that

once was heavily dominated by men.

He reminded them and all present, that women have always been the pillars of society, and played an

active role in the community, and are doing so now, as professionals in the digital/technological field.

He applauded the initiative and collaboration between the Safe Haven Foundation and CIBC First-

Caribbean, in recognizing the 15 honorees for their accomplishments and contribution in the

technological field in St. Maarten.

The Safe Haven Foundation looks forward to a continuous working relationship with the various entities

in strengthening the position of women in St. Maarten throughout the year 2023.