Police Force call on public to allow officers to execute duties undisturbed at accidents and crime scenes



A video is circulating on social media of an accident that occurred on Saturday, March 25, around 11:55pm involving a T-max scooter and a black Mazda CZ3.

This accident took place at the intersection of Welfare Road and Cedar Grove Drive in Cole Bay.

The scooter rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body in the collision. Police officers who arrived on the scene were approached by a bystander who prevented them from performing their duties. The bystander also became aggressive against the officers who were in the process of protecting and preserving the accident scene and rendering aid to the victim.

At the scene of an accidents or any other crime, it is vital for the public allow officers to do their work unhindered. Any hindrance can impede the investigation and may even endanger the officers’ lives.

KPSM reminds the public that obstructing an officer, intentionally or unintentionally, is against the law and carries serious consequences. It is important to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers at all times, especially during incidents where emotions can run high.