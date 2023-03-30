Minister Dijkgraaf to visit Saba, Sint Eustatius & Sint Maarten



Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) will be visiting Saba, Sint Eustatius and

Sint Maarten from April 2 nd to April 5 th . The visit will revolve around the Ministerial Four-country

Consultation for Education, Culture and Science, and the commemoration of slavery on the islands.

Minister Dijkgraaf is the coordinating minister for the Slavery Memorial Year.

The overview below shows the visits and discussions the minister will have with various parties on the

islands.

Saba

On Saba, minister Dijkgraaf will be received by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. He will then meet

with the Executive Council and the Island Council. The main themes that will be addressed during the

visit are Education, the Slave trade and the challenges related to the transition into advanced

education.To conclude his visit the minister will also visit the Saba Heritage Center.

Sint Eustatius

Minister Dijkgraaf will be speaking to the Executive Council and Island Council on Sint Eustatius. The

minister will then visit the Gwendolyn van Putten school. In the afternoon, he will visit the

Planetarium, which will be followed by a guided tour of Oranjestad, the Godett Plantation and Fort

Amsterdam, so that he can acquire knowledge in his role as coordinating minister for the Slavery

Memorial Year.

Sint Maarten

During his visit to Sint Maarten, the minister will also meet the Governor of Sint Maarten, which will

be followed by a visit to the minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports, Mr. Rodolphe E. Samuel.

Minister Dijkgraaf will then visit Sint Maarten University and the NIPA to conclude his visit to the

island.