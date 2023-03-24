SMMC announces adjustment to patient visiting policy

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has adjusted its patient visiting policy. The amended policy goes into effect immediately and allows patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, Medical/Surgical, and Intensive Care (ICU) ward one visitor at a time during visiting hours. Visiting patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, and Medical/Surgical wards is now allowed from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, and visiting patients admitted to the ICU ward is allowed at 10:00 am – 10:20 am, 2:00 pm – 2:20 pm and 8:00 – 8:20 pm.

The adjusted patient visiting policy continues to allow one partner or companion to accompany maternity patients to their pre-natal appointments and two companions to be present during delivery. For caesarian-section (c-section) patients, the number of companions allowed remains at one. Due to recommendations by SMMC’s Pediatricians, children under the age of five should not visit hospitals and children ages five (5) to twelve (12) should be accompanied by parents.

While SMMC acknowledges the positive effect receiving visitors has on patients’ mental health, well-being, and ultimately their physical recovery, patients, visitors and companions alike are asked to avoid visiting the hospital if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms. This is in the interest of protecting patients as well as staff. All visitors and companions must adhere to SMMC’s universal masking and mandatory hand hygiene policies and must register at the Service Desk and security upon arrival.

Persons with friends or family admitted to SMMC who are not on the patient’s list of approved visitors are asked to make use of text messages and phone and video calls where possible to keep in touch with their loved ones. Persons wishing to receive an update on a patient must contact the patient’s emergency contact (which is typically a spouse or immediate family member) as SMMC does not provide patient information to third parties to protect and uphold patient confidentiality and its patients’ right to privacy.

SMMC thanks the public for their cooperation as they provide quality care close to home while keeping staff and patients safe.