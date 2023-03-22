Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Women’s event regarding Cervical Cancer Screening on Wednesday March 29th

48 mins ago
Pearl FM


Wednesday March 29 th from 7-9 pm Public Health Prevention Clinic organizes a Women’s Event: ‘Don’t fear the pap smear’ . This event about cervical cancer screening takes place at the Methodist Elma. All women between 30 and 60 years old are cordially invited. Healthcare professionals will provide information about the screening, the health benefits, why it is important and the screening process. There will be time to ask questions, and to share concerns and experiences.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer globally. Thanks to the cervical cancer screening program on human papillomavirus (HPV) precancerous stages of cervical cancer can be detected at an earlier stage and making the disease easier to treat. The screening is conducted by the Public Health Prevention Clinic (PHPC) in collaboration with the Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation and RIVM, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.
If you are between 30 and 60 years old, please call PHPC at 318 2891 or WhatsApp at 318 5154 to register for the event and/or make your appointment for the next screening round which will take place as from May 22 nd till 26 th .
For more information: www.rivm.nl/bvocn or find us on Facebook: screening CN

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Better Health in focus, as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine hosts Community Action Day 2023

43 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Progress Made for Affordable Housing: MoU Signed between the Government and SMHDF

51 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

KNMI meets with Saba stakeholders

53 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Could a digital Caribbean guilder improve financial inclusion in Curaçao & Sint Maarten?

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Better Health in focus, as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine hosts Community Action Day 2023

43 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Women’s event regarding Cervical Cancer Screening on Wednesday March 29th

48 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Progress Made for Affordable Housing: MoU Signed between the Government and SMHDF

51 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

KNMI meets with Saba stakeholders

53 mins ago
Pearl FM