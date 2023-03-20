Mr. Ricardo M. Heemskerk of St. Maarten Optical N.V. and The Fire Fighters of St Maarten are the 2023 recipients of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise’s ‘Outstanding Vocational Service Award’ and ‘Making a Difference Vocational

Service Award’.

Rotary Vocational Awards aim to recognize outstanding achievements in vocational excellence and to honor individuals in the community for their outstanding contributions to the community through their respective vocations. These awards recognize their exceptional service, dedication to their vocation and the community, and their exemplification of the Rotary spirit of ‘Service Above Self’.

The Rotary Club of St Martin Sunrise is grateful for Mr. Heemskerk’s devotion to providing eye care services and glasses to students and elders in the community over the years. The club is also appreciative of the exceptional service and dedication of the Fire Fighters, who put their lives on the line every day to ensure the safety of others by protecting the community and saving lives during times of emergency.

To express appreciation and gratitude for their valuable contribution to the community, the Rotary Club of St Martin Sunrise presented Mr. Heemskerk with the ‘Making a Difference Vocational Service Award’, and the Fire Fighters of St

Maarten with the ‘Outstanding Vocational Service Award’. A token of appreciation to serve as a reminder of their continued valuable service and dedication.

Past recipients of the Rotary Vocational Award include Dr. Judith Arndell, Mary Bryson, Urmain Dormoy, and Connie Gumbs-Francis.