Minister of VSA Omar Ottley in collaboration with CDFHA launched first successful Women’s Basic Self-Defense training



Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, Honorable Omar Ottley visited the Women’s Basic Self-Defense training, a pilot project presented by Women’s Desk, a division of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs. The training began on Thursday, November 3, with the concept that one’s own defense

is the best defense.



The Women’s Basic Self Defense training is a two-part pilot initiative and one of the Department’s activities commemorating the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. The initiative focuses of educating the community about the significance of Basic Self-Defense through the production of awareness films and physical training.



This project will provide women with the fundamental skills and tactics to respond to frightening situations, as well as the opportunity to build strength and get moving.

This project is carried out in conjunction with the Sint Maarten High Education and Performance Institute. This pilot program is one of the many empowerment initiatives sponsored by Minister Ottley.

“Self Defense Is Your Best Defense” states Minister Ottley.